Ananya Panday attended the wedding of her cousin Alanna Panday who got married to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray. For any wedding, the cousins are more excited and the same could be seen as Ananya Panday was living her moment. The Gehraiyaan actress took over the dance floor at her cousin’s wedding shaking a leg with her brother Ahaan and father Chunky Panday. Their dance video that became viral on the internet in no time is just unmissable. Also Read - Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now man and wife; Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Alizeh Agnihotri attend the wedding [View Pics]

The Liger actress was seen dancing on the 90s chart number Saat Samundar Paar. She graced the stage dancing with utmost zeal and zest with her brother Ahaan Panday. Later her father and actor Chunky Panday made a dashing entry and stole all the attention. The father-daughter duo synced their danced steps and rocked the stage. While they were dancing guests at the wedding were seen hooting and cheering for them. This is the most adorable video as the father matched steps with her daughter on one of the iconic 90s songs Saat Samundar. Also Read - Did Suhana Khan borrow mom Gauri Khan’s stunning shimmery grey saree to attend BFF Ananya Panday’s cousin’s wedding festivities? [View Pics]

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya's ayu? (@_ananyapandayfanpage_)

For the wedding, wore a powder blue saree with a heavy embroidery bralette blouse. She opted for soft makeup and completed the look with a diamond bindi. wore a neon lime green blazer jacket along with beige trousers while was seen in an all-black look wearing a blazer. Also Read - Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray sangeet: Ananya Panday dresses to perfection; Shibani Dandekar, Aaliyah Kashyap and more arrive looking like abso divas [VIEW PICS]

tied the knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCray on 16th March 2023. She is a model and social media influencer and the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor in 2021 and both live together in Los Angeles, US. So far all the wedding pictures and videos have been shared by their family and the couple is yet to post their official wedding photo.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with . She also has 's untitled cyber crime-thriller in the pipeline. She will reunite with Geraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in ’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.