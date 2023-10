Ananya Panday has turned 25, and boy, she looks the happiest. The Dream Girl 2 actress dropped pictures of the celebration of turning 25 from Maldives. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and mentioned how beautiful she is feeling as she turns 25, and her pictures show she is beaming with joy. While fans want Ananya Panday to give him credit for clicking such beautiful pictures, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been dating each other for almost two years now, as it all started at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Ananya and Aditya look extremely happy together, and it just looks like they were meant to be. Also Read - Top Entertainment News today: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's dig at Karan Johar; Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma's cold war

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in Maldives. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Bollywood actresses who rocked risque plunging neckline outfits like a pro in recent times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

The lovebirds were spotted at the airport on the same day and at the same time, but with a different appearance, and this only hinted that they were going to the same place but definitely did not want media attention. Ananya and Aditya are doing no different and are like every other Bollywood couple who made it official only till they got married. So are Ananya and Aditya in a serious relationship? Well, definitely yes. Also Read - Ananya Panday hooks her arm with Aditya Roy Kapur; their romantic date goes viral [Watch Video]

Fans drop hilarious comments after Ananya Panday shares birthday pictures from Maldives.

One user wrote, "I know who clicked those pictures." Another one said, "Where is Aditya?". One more user said, "Aditya, please don't be a cameraman; come and join Annie in the pictures".

Ananya Panday gets cosy with rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kaoyr

Recently, Ananya tugged herself in rumoured beau Aditya's arms as they were partying together with their industry friends. They seem like just a beautiful couple, and fans indeed cannot wait for them to make an official announcement about their relationship. Or do we hear wedding bells?