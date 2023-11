Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making headlines ever since their pictures and videos from a vacation went viral. What began with a manifestation on the Koffee Kouch turned into reality for Ananya Panday. It seems Karan Johar's Koffee Kouch makes things happen for real. Anyway, the handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his birthday today and his ladylove or as the actress says 'best friend' Ananya has wished him. Also Read - Ananya Panday hooks her arm with Aditya Roy Kapur; their romantic date goes viral [Watch Video]

Ananya Panday wishes Aditya Roy Kapur with an UNSEEN picture

The picture that Ananya Panday shared is a solo picture of Aditya. The Aashiqui 2 actor is seen standing in some forest or place surrounded by trees. The picture is taken from a low angle. Aditya is looking at the camera. Ananya captioned the picture and wished Aditya Roy Kapur saying, "Happy birthday AD," The Liger actress also added a rollercoaster emoticon and an emoticon of heart gesture made using hands together. The picture seems to be from one of their trips together. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on wedding plans amidst dating rumours with Ananya Panday

Have a look at the snapshot of Ananya Panday'sbirthday wish for Aditya Roy Kapur here:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur relationship

Try as much, the two of them cannot keep away from the media attention on them. Aditya and Ananya have been spotted at parties and events and even taking trips together, though they would leave solo. They even went on a drive together during Diwali as they were hopping from one party to another.

Ananya Panday confirms relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

When Ananya made an appearance in Koffee With Karan 8 with Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar asked her about her rendezvous with the Om actor. Ananya said, "Ashiqui aise hi hoti hai," and went on to add that some things are private and special and should remain that way. The actress further asked Karan to talk about her professional life which no one is talking about. But Karan is not the one to let it go, he yet again prodded Ananya to which she replayed saying, "Pyaar dosti hai," and added that they are best friends.

Ananya and Aditya's relationship has grabbed everyone's attention. Aditya's fans are heartbroken. Professionally, Aditya has Thadam and Metro In Dino in the pipeline. Ananya, on the other hand, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae to name a few.