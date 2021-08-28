Ananya Panday FINALLY breaks her silence on Siddhant Chaturvedi's viral 'struggle' comment on nepotism

During the panel, Ananya Panday shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism. Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a reply, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" which went viral on social media.