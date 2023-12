Like most star kids, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was welcomed by people with many misconceptions and negative criticism. In her first film, Student of the Year 2, while Panday acted fairly for her part, she was vehemently trolled for her poor acting skills just because she was a star kid. She was just 21 when she came into the limelight, due to which her aura had a tinge of innocence. Instead of appreciating for being honest and raw, Panday was mercilessly trolled for acting dumb. However, over the years, Ananya has worked hard, listened to all the noise, took constructive criticism, and evolved as the most sensible young star of today's generation.

Ananya Panday's take on Nepotism has evolved over the years

During one of the actor's round tables, Ananya Panday made a statement that although she did belong to a film family, her dad, Chunky Panday, was never invited to big chat shows like Koffee with Karan or he hasn't big box office numbers to his name. She meant that although she belonged to a film family, his dad didn't belong to the A-listers. However, Ananya's statement was misunderstood, and she was once again trolled excessively. In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, she rectified her mistake and accepted that neither she nor no other star kid can deny the privilege of belonging to a film family. This statement made by Annaya Panday won netizens hearts, and people eventually started seeing her in a different light. Also Read - Ananya Panday reveals she had to drag Sara Ali Khan off the dance floor due to this reason

From Student of the Year 2 to Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday's film graph has witnessed a significant improvement

Ananya Panday started her career with films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni aur Woh, which were light-hearted entertainers. But over the years, she has shown remarkable growth in the choice of her films. Her recent films like Gehraiyaan and Dream Girl 2 prove that she only wants to be part of impactful cinema.

Ananya Panday's alleged love affair with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Ananya Panday's relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor is the talk of the town. According to sources, while Ananya and Aditya do love each other, they don't want to make their relationship official so that they can avoid unnecessary attention and focus completely on their respective career. The best part about Aditya and Ananya's relationship is that they have never used it for any publicity, unlike other Bollywood couples. Recently, on Koffee with Karan season 8, when Ananya was quizzed about her relationship with Aditya, she very maturely handled the question with a warm smile.

Ananya Panday: From just a glam face to the most sensible young star

In a recent interview, Ananya stated that she has always been one of the most loved people. Be it her family, friends or colleagues everyone likes her company. She mentioned that initially, for the first few years of her Bollywood career, she received criticism and hatred from a section of people. She was unable to understand the hatred thrown on her. However, over the years, the actress stated that she has understood not everyone will love her no matter how right she acts. She said her priorities have shifted, and she has become much calmer person.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will release on Netflix on 26 December 2023.