Ananya Panday has been breaking the shackles one at a time. After giving a breakthrough performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the actress was seen making heads turn with her stunning appearance at Paris Haute Couture Week. But the outfit that the actress chose to wear grabbed a lot of attention and is bringing her trolling as well. And Ananya definitely looked prepared for this. Ananya Panday was seen making a confident entry at the ramp walk as she was walking for designer Rahul Mishra's spring collection, Superheroes, but the statement dress that she wore became the topic of discussion on the internet. Also Read - Jackie Shroff FINALLY reveals why he sent a DM to Ananya Panday on Instagram and it is too cute

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Did Chunky Panday just confirm daughter Ananya Panday’s wedding with boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in 2024?

Watch the video of Ananya Panday grabbing eyeballs for her unusual walk at Paris Haute Couture Week

Ananya wore a little black dress along with a round net object having butterfly prints on it. The designer said the collection was inspired by the insect kingdom, especially endangered species. This walk of Ananya marked her debut at Paris Haute Couture Week. One user commented, "Karwa chauth ka vrat todne ka tarika thoda kezual hai". Another user said, "Bollywood criticizing KarvaChauth, then doing it for money in fashion show". One more user comemneted, "Macchardaani meets karvachauth meets too much money and too little talent.". ANother user took a dig at the actress and wrote, "Bola tha acting mein focus karo ! Hogya na chalanee lekaar ghumne ka work ! " Also Read - Palak Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood stars kids stun in ethnic looks

Trending Now

Ananya is being lauded for her confidence on her debut walk at Paris Haute Couture Week. Ananya is one of the popular names in Bollywood and the actress has come a long way. She had made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was trolled for her nonacting skills until Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released. But Ananya feels her turning point in her career was Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday