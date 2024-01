It looks like Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are slowly becoming more vocal about their affair. The two have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. But many did not believe given the age gap between the two. However, the pics of the two from Spain and Portugal holidaying with the Panday family sealed the deal. Since then, the two have been seen on dinner dates, airport spotting and so on. When Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 8, he refused to divulge much. But he said that her name resonated with pure joy and bliss in his life. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur make for a chic couple as Aashiqui 2 co-star Shaad Randhawa shares UNSEEN pic from New Year bash

Ananya Panday on Aditya Roy Kapur's career path

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said that Aditya Roy Kapur has been very patient in his career. She also praised his perseverance and self-belief. Ananya Panday said that he must have got a lot of offers after the huge success of Aashiqui 2. She was quoted as saying, "But I think he took his time and chose wisely, and he has given all his films, a lot of attention and love. He is not one of those actors that does multiple things at one time or just trying to fill up the calendar." Ananya Panday said that he had patience and a sense of self-belief, which was great. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor reveal about their love life; spill interesting beans about their ladyloves

She also said that Aditya Roy Kapur knows how to make people feel comfortable in their own skin. Ananya Panday said people could be themselves with a second thought in front of him. She liked that a lot.

Ananya Panday got over heartbreak listening to Aashiqui 2 songs

Ananya Panday also revealed that she got over heartbreak eating tubs of ice-cream and listening to Aashiqui 2 songs in the past. She said one should resolve those feelings on their own. Ananya Panday said that breakups caused her immense pain.