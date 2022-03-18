Ananya Panday gets compared to Urfi Javed for wearing a sheer dress at Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday bash

is no stranger to trolls. She oftens criticised, be it for her fashion or her antics on public platforms. This time Ananya drew everyone's attention when she made a stunning appearance in a sheer black dress at Apoorva Mehta's (CEO of Dharma Productions) 50th birthday bash, hosted by . However, netizens were really not impressed by Ananya's outfit. From calling it a fashion disaster to saying she got inspired from Urfi Javed's bizarre fashion, netizens didn't hold back their words while criticising the actress. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other actresses show you what to wear on a beach vacation – view pics

The star-studded event saw , , , , , , , Tara Sutaria and many other prominent Bollywood celebrities at the birthday bash.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in 's Gehraiyaan which also stars , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead. She will be next seen in her much-hyped upcoming movie Liger, which stars Arjun Reddy fame in the lead.

It is being reported that the movie's OTT rights are being sold at a whopping price. Apparently, Disney+ Hotstar paid a whopping Rs 65 crore for the OTT rights of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger'. If the reports are to be trusted, it is the biggest OTT deal in South Indian cinema.

Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. Makrand Deshpande, , , and others will be seen in significant roles as well. Liger is produced by , Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.