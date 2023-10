Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are one couple who always manage to get the attention of the media and fans. People had reacted with disbelief when initial reports of them being a couple came out in the press. This is mainly because of the age gap. Later, it got confirmed once pics of them from their holiday in Portugal and Spain came to the fore. Ananya Panday had travelled with her family, and he also joined them for the trip. Yesterday, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen at a restaurant launch. He wore black denims and a black tee. Ananya Panday on the other hand looked stunning in a little black dress.

Romantic moment of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

In a video we can see that she has hooked her arm with Aditya Roy Kapur and is resting her head on his shoulders. She looks so comfortable as he enjoys a glass of wine. While many gushed, other said there was no chemistry between them. The relationship has been trolled a lot, especially by fans of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. They still cannot get over the old jodi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Relationship history

The two have apparently started dating since 2022. The reports first came after she was seen outside his building. But no one believed it much. Ishaan Khatter and she broke up after a couple of years. It seems the two could not align their thoughts when it came to having a common future. Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 which made more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. The actress has two to three more projects lined up for the future. Aditya Roy Kapur's last two films have tanked at the box office. Well, the couple surely do not care about naysayers. And slowly, they are making things a lot more public.