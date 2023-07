Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been painting the town red with their vacation in Doha. Ever since they were spotted by social media in Lisbon for the first time, the couple have been making headlines for being in a relationship, and now this latest video of the alleged lovers has been grabbing eyeballs, where you can see Adity setting all the boyfriend goals. In this video, you can see how a male fan comes to take a picture with Ananya while they are holidaying together. Aditya happily moves aside and lets the fans click with Ananya, and the fans are in awe of how adorable Aditya is. Also Read - Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught chilling in Portugal [VIEW PIC]

Watch the video of new lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur holidaying in Doha, and this special gesture of the Night Manager actor for his alleged ladylove Ananya Panday is winning hearts.

However, there are claims by the social media users that the video is old and this is not their latest vacation pictures, but it is from December 2022. All said and done, currently Ananya and Aditya are together and are holidaying in the beautiful cities..

It was BollywoodLife.com that told you earlier about Aditya and Ananya taking it slow, and they are very much into each other, and the fondness is growing each day. And these holiday pictures of the lovebirds prove they are very much in love and together. While both Ananya and Aditya refused to be in a relationship and claimed that they were enjoying their relationship status, On the professional front, Aditya is enjoying the success of The Night Manager series. Ananya will be in Dream Girl 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana.