Ananya Panday is in 'love' with this special gift by Gauri Khan [PIC INSIDE]

The Liger actress is an active Instagram member. She frequently posts pictures and videos on social media giving her fans a glimpse of her daily life. From stunning pictures from photoshoots to selfies with friends, she shares it all. Recently, she shared a picture of a special and unique gift that she received from 's wife and ace interior designer . It is a portrait of Ananya Panday but with a modern twist. It has only the outline of Ananya Panday's face and many colours splashed onto it. There are messages written on it.

Ananya shared the pictures of the portrait with the caption, "Thank you Gauri Aunty for making this for me', wrote Ananya. She also added a couple of stickers – 'Love it'" It is definitely a beautiful art piece that now lays in Ananya Panday's home. Check out the pictures below:

Ananya Panday is now awaiting the release of her film Gehraiyaan which is directed by . The film also stars and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. It is set to have an OTT release. Ananya Panday also has Liger in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one.

The actress recently hit headlines because of her alleged connection with Khaali Peeli co-star . The two were spotted celebrating New Years together. They were holidaying in Ranthambore National Park and both had shared pictures on social media. On airport too, they were spotted exiting together. She was also in the news after NCB had summoned her for interrogation in Aryan Khan's drugs case.