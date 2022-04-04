and have been in the headlines for their rumoured relationship. The two were seen together in the movie Khaali Peeli, and since then, they have been spotted together many times. A couple of months ago, Ananya was also a part of ’s birthday celebration, and fans of the actors thought that they are going strong and that’s why Ananya was a part of the celebration like a family. However, now according to a report in Pinkvilla, the actors have parted ways. Also Read - Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar end their relationship after dating for 3 years?

A source told the portal, "The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward.” Also Read - Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and more Bollywood beauties with a strong mirror selfie game

"It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” added the source. Also Read - IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, AbRam, Ananya Panday's reaction goes viral after Shah Rukh Khan's KKR wins a match

Well, just a couple of days ago, an astrologer had predicted that Ananya and Ishaan’s stars are not aligned to get married. Pandit Jagannath Guruji had told Koimoi, “Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter share a good relationship and they will carry on until the end of next year most probably but their future together is cloudy. They are too young and are not in the mindset to settle down soon because they have a long way to go professionally. Some hurdles can be foreseen after 2023 but if they remain together, they may part ways, albeit on good terms. Getting married to each other is not in their stars as of now if that is what fans are expecting.”

Many actors even after their breakup have been cordial with each other and even worked together in movies. It will be interesting to see whether we will get to watch Ananya and Ishaan in a movie together or not.