Ananya Panday looks extremely uncomfortable in her dress at Liger trailer launch; netizens call her, ‘Urfi Javed ki choti behen’

Ananya Panday was seen wearing a bold black dress at the Liger trailer launch and she looked stunning like always. But the girl wasn't confident in her half-naked dress and was seen being extremely uncomfortable in it as she walked her way to the trailer launch of her film along with Vijay Deverakonda. In the video you can how Ananya is fixing her dress as the shutterbugs are trying to click her pictures. This uncomfortable dress of Ananya has bought her a lot of criticism online and the netizens are calling her Urfi Javed ki choti behen. Also Read - Liger Trailer: Ranveer Singh roasts Vijay Deverakonda for attending the launch in chappals; 'Aisa lag raha hai ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One user slammed Ananya and compared her with Uri Javed who became extremely popular by wearing such bizarre dresses but the girl always looked confident in whatever she wore. " Seriously, why do these actress wear such uncomfortable clothes....is this fashion". Another user said, " If this is fashion, then why is Urfi trolled mercilessly? Urfi also dresses up like that only, the only difference is that Urfi is more confident." Some user's body shamed the Liger actress for being too skinny and still wanting to wear revealing outfit. Also Read - Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda reveals how scared he was of facing Mike Tyson; says, 'My mother was doing puja for me'

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Koffee With Karan 7 debut: From comments on her failed marriage to South vs North; 5 times the diva roasted Karan Johar on the show

Advertisement

In this another video to from Liger trailer launch Ananya Panday is seen struggling at the trailer launch in her uncomfortable dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While this isn't the first time the Bollywood actresses chose to wear an uncomfortable dress and made the news. Earlier was trolled for wearing an extremely uncomfortable orange dress at the Cannes 2022 film festival and her video of struggling with her dress throughout went viral. Recently Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen in a red cut-out hot dress and she was pitied by people online for being so uncomfortable in that dress.