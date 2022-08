Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has received negative reviews and the film has also failed to make a mark at the box office. While a few reviews have praised Vijay for the efforts he has put in for his roles, Ananya is being criticised by one and all for her performance in the film. The actress is being trolled a lot for her act in the movie as netizens are not happy with her at all. Recently, Ananya was spotted at the airport and while interacting with the paparazzi she misheard Liger as Tiger. Also Read - Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda fans prove to be real-life Arjun Reddys; Pushpa actress Anasuya Bharadwaj blasts them for age-shaming [View Cryptic Tweet]

When the paparazzi called her ‘Liger Girl’, the actress got confused and asked him, ‘Tiger?’ Well, for her this reaction is being trolled by netizens. An Instagram commented, “Isi overacting ki vajah se Liger down he.” One more netizen wrote, “Matlab ab wo khud movie ko pehchane se inkar karegi.” Check out the video below… Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Yash in KGF 2, Allu Arjun in Pushpa – misogyny, r*pe jokes, damsels in distress; is this the Indian culture South films are promoting?

Liger was expected to do well at the box office. But, the negative reviews and bad word of mouth has surely affected the film’s collection. In 2 days, the film has collected Rs. 23.40 crore (all languages). Also Read - From Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha — 5 much-anticipated movies of 2022 that turned out to be complete disasters

While on day 1, the Telugu version collected Rs. 13.99 crore, on its day 2, the movie crashed and collected Rs. 2.92 crore. The Hindi version of the film has collected Rs. 5.50 crore (Thursday previews and day 1 on Friday). Well, it looks like the movie won’t show an upward trend at the box office in the coming days. After Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Liger is the second pan-India film of 2022 that has failed to make a mark.

Talking about Ananya’s movies, the actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up, and Vijay will be seen in JGM and Kushi. JGM is also directed by who has helmed Liger.