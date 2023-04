Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday are once again grabbing headlines after the viral video of them is creating waves on the internet, where once again Aryan is seen informing Ananya Panday while she is talking with Suhana Khan and later telling everyone bye, including Aryan Khan, but he refuses to respond at the NMACC event. Ananya and Aryan have known each other since childhood due to her being Suhana Khan's BFF, but it seems like they aren't good friends, hence the ignoring that has mostly been noticed by the netizens. But as the video of Aryan Khan ignoring Ananya goes viral, Gauri Khan has shared the post, and in the first group picture, you can see Aryan and Ananya standing besides each other as they pose for the cameras. Also Read - Aryan Khan is following into Salman Khan’s footsteps when it comes to dealing with ladies; this video of him with Suhana Khan is proof

Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared the inside images from the NMACC event, and in these pictures, you can see all is well between Aryan and Ananya. In fact, the fans are going bonkers seeing them together in the frame and commenting that Ananya completes the Khan family. Many are even addressing the Dream Girl 2 actress as ki Bahu. One user on Gauri Khan's post comments, " Ananya completes the family". Another user wrote, "Hope Aryan and Ananya are not together…Aryan is a whole different personality and Ananya’s aim is only to use and throw which she has done earlier also…And anyways they don’t look nice together also…" Also Read - Aryan Khan REACTS as dad Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC day 2 and it is a must-watch video

