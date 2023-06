In the past, when Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party, relationship rumours began to circulate. Ranbir Kapoor, who is good friends with Aditya, claimed that he is in love with a female whose name begins with the letter A, almost confirming their relationship. The Liger star claimed that she is too young to be married and does not currently have any wedding plans. Despite being relatively new to the entertainment world, Ananya Panday is widely regarded as a fashion star. She has appeared in a number of critically praised films like Gehraiyaan and has numerous more projects in development.

Ananya Pandey Upcoming Films

Ananya is currently in Delhi wrapping up the filming of Dream Girl 2, a movie in which she will co-star with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film's release was reportedly delayed because the VFX needed to be improved.

Ananya Panday's view on Marriage



Speaking of marriage, she said that she is too young and have no plans of it whatsoever. During the interview with India Today, Ananya was asked about her marriage plans. To this, the Liger actress said that she is too young to get married. Further, the 24-year-old actress revealed that she has no plans to get married soon.

Ananya Panday's Debut in Bollywood

Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's comedy-romance film Student of the Year 2 (2019) in 2019. The film was produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff alongside Panday. The film was an average hit at the box office and Ananya emerged as a promising debutant.