Bollywood BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday never miss a chance to give a shout out to each other. While Ananya has been working in the Hindi film industry for about four years now, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to foray into the showbiz world with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Ahead of the film's release, Ananya Panday in a recent interview opened up on Suhana Khan's much-awaited debut. The Liger actress said that her entry in Bollywood will definitely be a competition, but a healthy one.

Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan’s debut

Ananya Panday admitted that with Suhana Khan's entry, the competition is likely to increase. But, it will always be a healthy one. The actress shared that even though she is quite competitive, she would not consider herself to be an insecure person. Ananya told News 18, "I think it's good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people."

Ananya Panday further revealed that Suhana Khan is quite confident regarding her debut in The Archies. Ananya said, "She (Suhana) is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser, everyone is loving her."

The Archies

Along with Suhana Khan, the ensemble cast of The Archies includes Jhanvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Aditi Dot. The upcoming film is the Indian, screen adaptation of the popular, The Archies comics. The Archies will stream on Netflix.

Ananya Panday Work Updates

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress was last seen opposite Vijay Devarakonda in the action romance Liger. She will be next seen in filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday is also a part of Dream Girl 2, where she will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana.