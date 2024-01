Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Though they are keeping things private between them, netizens have outsmarted them by linking their vacation pictures together. Both Ananya and Aditya have had their share of link ups, relationships and heartbreaks. Being public figures, their personal lives are often discussed online. Recently, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya shared deets about how she coped with her break-up.

Ananya Panday reveals how she coped with her break-up

Everyone has their own way of dealing with heartbreaks and so does Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday. The young actress was previously rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter. They worked together in Khaali Peeli. Rumours were wild about their relationship. In Koffee With Karan, Ananya seemingly hinted at their relationship and break-up as well. Now, the actress has opened up on how she dealt with her heartbreak. Also Read - Ananya Panday reacts to Suhana Khan being trolled for her acting skills in The Archies; has this piece of an advice for her best friend [Exclusive]

Ananya believes that one must go through with whatever they are dealing with because she feels unresolved feelings are worse. She reveals she dealt with her heartbreak by eating ice cream, listening to Arijit Singh songs and watching Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who may get married in 2024

Ananya Panday finds THIS Aditya Roy Kapur movie playlist

Ananya Panday proves she has amazing music taste as she reveals what her go to heartbreak playlist looked like. Ananya says Tum Hi Ho is the perfect heartbreak song. That's not it, she finds Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Aashiqui 2 to be a perfect heartbreak playlist. Ananya is confident that everyone would have heard Tum Hi Ho during their heartbreak.

Ananya Panday reveals the reality behind the catfights

Recently, Ananya Panday reacted to the idea of Bollywood actresses not being supportive of each other. Ananya, who has worked in a lot of two-heroine films finds this notion to be an outsider perception. Debunking the same, Ananya revealed that after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released, she got calls from Mrunal Thakur and Alia Bhatt. Even Kriti Sanon messaged her praising her work in the movie.

Ananya has Call Me Bae and a movie with Akshay Kumar. She hasn't announced the same yet.