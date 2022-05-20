, , and Shanaya Kapoor are BFFs. There are childhood friends and are often spotted together. Ananya made her debut with the 2019 release Student Of The Year 2, and later she was seen in movies like , Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan. Now, Ananya’s BFFs, Suhana and Shanaya are all set to make their acting debut. Suhana will be seen in ’s The Archies, and Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with ’s production venture Bedhadak. Also Read - Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut recalls her journey of being a nobody to becoming a star; calls it a miracle [Watch video]

Recently, Ananya revealed whether she has given any tips to her BFFs. While talking to India Today, the actress said, “I am really no one to give them tips because I have just started out myself. But, we have always dreamt of becoming actresses since we were really young. So, we are constantly talking about it, discussing with each other. We all take tips from one another.” Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin get perfect desi songs in this superb thread made by Indian BTS ARMY

While announcing her debut, Shanaya had posted on Instagram, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant . I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!” Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan on not being invited to the India Pavilion and elitism; says, 'I could have been in the audience at aleast...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ? (@shanayakapoor02)

The Archies cast was officially announced a few days ago. Apart from Suhana, the movie also marks the debut of ’s grandson Agastya Nanda and and late ’s daughter .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@iamsrk)

While sharing a teaser of the film, Suhana had posted on Instagram, “Ain't nothing like old school Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!” Shah Rukh Khan also shared a poster of the film and wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”