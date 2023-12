Sara Ali Khan can be the weirdest of weirdest and coolest of coolest; she is a brother in her girl gang. And she gives a damn about embarrassment and believes in her living her life to the fullest. She is a total filmy in real life. And this latest incident shared by Ananya Panday is proof. Did you know Ananya crashed a wedding with Sara Ali Khan, where the Dream Girl 2 actress talks about an incident that could have led to public embarrassment but didn't? In her latest conversation with the media, Ananya got candid about her bestie Sara Ali Khan and mentioned how she literally dragged her from the dance floor after she got engrossed in dancing with the uncles at a wedding, which they had crashed. Well, this is not a filmy but real incident. Also Read - Disha Patani to Esha Gupta: Top 10 Bollywood and Hollywood beauties rock the bikini look in style

Watch the video of Ananya Panday revealing an unknown secret of BFF Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya said. "I have crashed a wedding... with Sara! It wasn't a wedding; it was a wedding party! We were somewhere having dinner, and we were walking by. We heard this like loud Hindi music playing, and Sara, being Sara, was like, “I am going in and dancing!' Sara has gone in the middle of the dance floor and started dancing with uncles... and I was like dragging her off the dance floor!” Besties do such things, no? And what are BFFs for?

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are BFFs, and they even appeared on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 8, where they spilled a lot of secrets about each other. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood actresses stun on deep cut and risque blouses

On the professional front, both Sara and Ananya are winning hearts, while AP still has to make her mark as an actress, and Sara is netizens favourite actress as she has proved her mettle with her very first film.