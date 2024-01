Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is getting accolades not just for the movie but also for Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday is getting praise for her character of Ahana in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress recently revealed the catfight situation in Bollywood. Well, there is this notion about the actresses not getting along and having a cold war over missed opportunities and such. Now, Ananya has spilt the beans whether it holds any truth or not.

Ananya Panday gives a reality check on the cold war and catfights in Bollywood

Ananya Panday slammed the notion of women not being supportive of each others' work in the industry. The actress self-proclaims to be the flag bearer of women being friends. Revealing the reality, Ananya shares that Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur called her up after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Not just them but even Kriti Sanon messaged her praising her work in the movie directed by Arjun Varain Singh. So, there goes the notion down the drain for all the gossipmongers. Ananya adds that it is just an outside perception of women not being supportive of each other and reveals that having done a lot of two-heroine movies, she has always had pleasant experiences. Ananya has worked with Tara Sutaria in Student of The Year 2, Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan to name a few. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Janhvi Kapoor: Actresses who may get married in 2024

Ananya reveals how she bagged Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday shared she was filming with Sid when she heard that Arjun Varain Singh is coming to narrate the movie to Siddhant. She had heard about the movie and wanted to work in it. Hence, she decided to dress up all tomboyish. When Arjun was on set, she asked everyone to gather up and play football. "I became like one of the bros and Arjun just went, ‘Wow, she’s exactly like Ahana." Arjun then asked her to audition and she did and luckily was signed for the movie. Also Read - Has Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur on social media?

After the release of the movie, the actress revealed that the whole team was super proud and happy. She celebrated the release by disconnecting a little.