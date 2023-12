Ananya Panday is promoting her new movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. While Adarsh has been a private person, both Ananya and Siddhant have grabbed headlines for their dating rumours. While Ananya is dating Aditya Roy Kapur, Siddhant is rumoured to be seeing Navya Naveli Nanda. And in a recent chat, Ananya has talked about how it gets tough to be a celeb and maintain relationships.

Ananya Panday shares struggle of celebrity dating life

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur tried to keep their relationship private for a long time but as they say, 'Pyaar chhupaaye nahi chhupta." Moreover, Karan Johar had to ask them about their relationship status on his chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were not invited together but were asked in which they seemingly hinted at being in a relationship. Ananya called it special and expressed would like to keep it private. Aditya gushed over Ananya's Pjs. Also Read - Ananya Panday: From just a glam face to the most sensible young star, how the actress' journey has evolved over the years

Ananya and Aditya have been spotted at various events and drives together. Sometimes, they make solo appearances and meet at parties. Ananya has now talked about the downside of being a celebrity and maintaining a relationship. Well, being a celebrity, everything that the person does is out there in public or grabs headlines even if they want to keep things private. Ananya says for her it depends on her mood or how she is feeling that day. He would like to keep some things private. Also Read - Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda enjoy a girls' night out [Watch Videos]

Watch this video of Aditya attending the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan screening here:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress compared a celebrity dating life and a normal relationship saying that in normal circumstances, the two of them are not subjected to judgment and hence they can carry on figuring out what one likes and doesn't like. Talking about celebrity dating life, Ananya says, "Then you have the scrutiny of so many people, their judgments, their opinions, ‘Oh they don’t look happy’. It gets much tougher and it adds a lot of pressure on something that’s so special and new." Hence, she feels like she should protect that part of her life.