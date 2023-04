and 's friendship has been dissected in the media quite often. It is a known fact that , Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are quite close. Aryan Khan is slowly making his way into public life. From gracing IPL meetings to attending Bollywood and society events, 's reclusive son is stepping out in this world. Aryan Khan has launched D Yavol Vodka in the country. And he has also launched luxury streetwear clothes from the brand. Shah Rukh Khan did a small commercial for his son. Fans feel that Aryan Khan should concentrate on building a career in acting given his good looks. Also Read - Aryan Khan cannot stop kissing father Shah Rukh Khan as he leaves for work in this viral throwback video

ANANYA PANDAY IN DUCK TEE FROM ARYAN KHAN'S BRAND

Ananya Panday was seen outside the gym today. The actress wore a duck tee with shorts. Fans spotted oversized Prada loafers on her feet. Some netizens were quick to point out that the tee was from D'Yavol the label launched by Aryan Khan. While she did not give a special shout-out to Aryan Khan, this gesture proves that their friendship is quite deep.

The duck tee is one of the pieces that people have loved. Aryan Khan has plans to become a writer and filmmaker. Take a look at the tee on the official website of the brand.

Ananya Panday will be seen on Dream Girl 2. and she will be in the second movie of the franchise. Ananya Panday has proved that her comic timing is decent as we have seen in . Aryan Khan's brand is supposedly aimed at the youth. It is not a subsidiary of any foreign brand. Ananya Panday had a disappointing 2022 as Liger bombed badly at the box office. Many fans had assumed that and she were dating.

As of now, the buzz is that Ananya Panday and are in a relationship. Her mother Bhavana Panday has denied the same.