Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the new IT couple of Bollywood. The two are making news and how. The couple were clicked by fans in the city of Lisbon in Portugal. They attended the concert of the Arctic Monkeys. A new video of them from Doha has also come to the surface. Now, a video went viral where we can see Ananya Panday struggling with a road runner on the streets of Lisbon. Aditya Roy Kapur is surely faring better than her. Netizens are wondering how the two managed to get spotted in a city like Lisbon which is not having a huge Indian population. Also, very few Indian stars are recognized by foreigners in Europe. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday take a big step to make their relationship stronger? [Exclusive]

This has become a topic of conversation on Reddit. Many said that even DeepVeer (Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh) or Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli do not get clicked like this. The fact that the videos made their way to known paps of Bollywood has further ignited the suspicions of netizens. Many believe that the relationship is real but the leaks are well-orchestrated. Also Read - Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya; Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and more actor-filmmaker blockbuster combos [View List]

Netizens on Reddit are saying that even Shah Rukh Khan who is a global star does not get caught so much on the streets when he is abroad. Others said that even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal go on a number of foreign holidays. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur proves he's the perfect boyfriend as he steps aside to let Ananya Panday take the limelight [Watch]

Ananya Panday has got immense hate from some fans of Aditya Roy Kapur. They feel she is not suitable for him. Some fans of Shraddha Kapoor have also trolled her saying that the Aashiqui 2 duo is the perfect pair. There is a considerable age difference between the two. Now, rumors are coming that even Aditya Roy Kapur will be signed on by the same agency as Ananya Panday, which is Dharma Cornerstone.

Aditya Roy Kapur is getting a lot of love for The Night Manager. The hunk gave a solid performance as Shaan Sengupta. Ananya Panday was earlier dating Ishaan Khatter. They broke up last year. It seems the couple did not see a concrete future together.