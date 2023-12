Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix in few days. The actress was part of a Rs 100 crore film with Dream Girl 2. On the personal front, she is reportedly happy in her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. Today, her girl gang met up after a long time at a hotspot in the city. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan were seen at the famous Mizu restaurant of Khar. It looks like they had a cozy pre-Christmas gathering. As we know, celebs travel abroad for the New Year holidays. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol asks his sons to learn Hindi as Suhana Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan face trolling for their accents

We can see that both Ananya Pandey chose the combo of denims and beige tops. Navya Naveli Nanda had the chic biker gal look with a leather jacket. Shanaya Kapoor chose a white dress. Their friendship has been deep since school days.

Suhana Khan has been discussed a lot after The Archies. The movie on Netflix was panned by critics. People did not find the star kids impressive but the one who got maximum flak was Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. People were surprised that she did not pay heed to the script.

It looks like Mizu was crowded with a number of people. The girls left the venue in the same car. Ananya Panday's younger sister had joined them as well. Of late, even Navya Naveli Nanda has been getting brand endorsements. As we know, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are supposed to be a couple.