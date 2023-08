Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor already has a fan in Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday, who just cannot get over how adorable the little star kid is. Alia Bhatt left the world surprised with her pregnancy announcement, and she delivered her little baby girl in November last year. Raha, who is soon going to be a year old, has made Bollywood actress Ananya her huge fan. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Ananya spoke her heart out, and in one of the segments, we quizzed the actress about what she would like to steal from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt. Ananya instantly replied to everything. And later added, "She has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don't want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is". Also Read - Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt fails to impress in 'flop' Hollywood debut; netizens take dig at the actress, ‘KJo has NO influence in Hollywood’

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt speaking about daughter Raha Kapoor's career.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor chose to keep their little munchkin away from the media glare. The newly parents had even met the paparazzi and insisted they not click their daughter until she is at least 2 years old reportedly. While this isn't the first time Bollywood celebs have kept their kids away from the media scanner, it was Anushka Sharma who started this trend, and later everyone followed. Also Read - When Neetu Kapoor called herself Rishi Kapoor’s punching bag in this old interview

All said and done Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter became the STAR ever since she was born, and her mommy and daddy never miss an opportunity to speak about her. Recently, very cutely during the promotions of her film RRKPK, Alia said that she wants daughter Raha to become a doctor, and fans screamed, 'Aww, she is just like every parent'. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 and announced the arrival of the baby in the month of November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia dated for 5 years before they got married at their home and everything about their marraige was beautiful. Also Read - With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crossing 100 crore, Alia Bhatt proves she is the lady superstar and doesnt need Khans for a box office hit

Trending Now

On the professional front Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra 2 that is slated to release in 2025 helmed by Ayan Mukerji.