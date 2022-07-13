Ananya Panday talks about heartbreak after reports of her breakup with Ishaan Khattar and linkup with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday is right now one of the most talked-about star kid actresses in tinsel town. She is gearing up for her next release Liger along with south hottie Vijay Devarkonda. The actress is not only in talks for her films, but even her relationships. She often is linked with her co-stars. However, for a long, the actress was linked with and they often made it evident of them being together. The Khaali Peeli couple went on holidays together and spent the time together and her bond with the 'Kapoor' family only showed that she too is a family. Wheel their separation reports made rounds around 6 months ago. And now Anaya is linked up to Bollywood hottie . Yes! There is a strong buzz that Ananya are Aditya are a couple of right now.

Ananya on dealing with heartbreak

Amid her breakup and linkup reports, Ananya got candid with TOI like never before and spoke about heartbreak.

Talking about dealing with heartbreak she said, "I am the kind of person who believes in going through all the emotions and letting it all out. By keeping our emotions in, we think that we’re being strong. We tell ourselves, ‘no I won’t cry but that suppressing of emotions always catches up to you some time later. I feel it’s okay to cry your heart out and listen to all the Arijit Singh songs that you can. Eat how much ever ice cream you want to and you’ll be okay one day. Also, I don’t think there’s a better medicine than spending time with your best friends".

The actress who will be seen next with Vijay Devarkonda, who is right now the hottest topic among the B Town girls expressed her obsession for him. She mentioned in the same interview that the actor is too hot to handle.