Ananya Panday has been one of the top actresses of Bollywood. She has been a part of many amazing movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and more. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. She has been a part of Gehraiyaan which also starred Deepika Padukone. She shared a good bond with Deepika and we have seen that in their off-screen fun during Gehraiyaan promotions. Ananya is quite fond of Deepika as well. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Ananya Panday and rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur had a secret celebration?

BollywoodLife.com is now on WhatsApp and brings you the latest entertainment news updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Ananya Panday wants to steal two things from Deepika Padukone

She spoke to Etimes and was asked about what she wants to steal from Deepika Padukone. Ananya Pandey said she wants to steal her body and her plates. She said that Deepika has some really good crockery at her place and the South Indian food at her home is yummy. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and more celebs grace Neha Dhupia's house party

Trending Now

Ananya said that she wants Deepika's body and the food at her place. Well, we too want that from Deepika. Ananya recently purchased a new house and hence, crockery has become her new obsession. She said that she has now realised how obsessed she is with plates, bowls and spoons.

She never thought she would like it but she loves crockery now. She has now purchased a new home and said that it was just to prove to herself than to anyone else. She wanted to take up the responsibility and be independent.

Ananya is also in the news for her closeness to Aditya Roy Kapur. She is rumoured to be dating him and was recently spotted with him at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. Ananya and Aditya have not yet made their relationship official.

Watch a video of Ananya here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in OTT shows like Call Me Bae, Control with Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has a film based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.