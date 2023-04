Ananya Panday, who last appeared in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, has expressed her desire to do a female-led film. She has also revealed the dream cast she would like to team up with. The actress also wants to step into the female-led film trend that is lowkey happening in Bollywood. Well, Hindi cinema has been uplifting movies revolving around women but that has been rare. Amid the trend, Ananya Panday thinks it would be fun to do a film with Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Also Read - Nysa Devgn gets a little irritated with paparazzi pronouncing her name incorrectly; corrects them in viral video

Yes, you got that right, the Student of The Year 2 star would like to pair up with her contemporaries in the B'town. Recently in a conversation with Times of India, expressed her desire to do a film with and . She thinks it would be fun if these three young ladies would be cast together for a film. She said it will be fun because all three of them have different energies. Ananya also said that people would love to watch them together on the big screen. Speaking to the publication she also appreciated Jahnvi and Sara stating she loves their performance and shares a great friendship.

Looks like female-centric films is the new trend in Bollywood. 's film Veere Di Wedding proved to be a success at the box office. The film starred , Sona Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. Now , , and Kareena Kapoor's Jee Le Zaraa is the much-awaited film. Another upcoming female-oriented film is and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Tabu.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen alongside in Drema Girl 2. She will also reunite with Gehraiyaa co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will make her digital debut in ’s upcoming web series titled Call Me Bae. The Liger actress has recently completed the shoot of 's next untitled project.