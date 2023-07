Ananya Panday, like other Bollywood celebrities, is often papped in public. Besides the paparazzi, fans too get eager to click pictures with her whenever she is spotted outside. Sometimes, these die-hard admirers get so star-struck that they invade celebrities’ personal space, in a bid to take selfies. Ananya faced a similar situation, a couple of months ago, when an admirer tried getting too close to her. But, her ever-attentive bodyguard was quick to restrict the fan from going near her. A video of the incident has resurfaced on the internet, thanks to the bodyguard’s swift move to protect the Liger actress. Also Read - Pati Patni Aur Woh: Here's why Ananya Panday wants to rip off Kartik Aaryan's moustache!

Ananya Panday’s bodyguard pushes fan

The video captures Ananya Panday, dressed in a white, plunging neckline crop top that she paired with a black and white printed, mini skirt. She kept her tresses open, sporting sunglasses while carrying a beige, sling bag. A fan was clicking a selfie with her, when another man approached from behind her, with a cell phone. Spotting him, Ananya’s bodyguard swiftly extended his hand out and pushed the man away. “Hatt jaa yahan se (move aside)," he said. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] Don't do THIS or else Ananya Panday will throw coffee at you!

Ananya Panday’s polite response

Ananya Panday who was oblivious to the incident, noticed what was happening later on. Very politely, she obliged the man’s request and allowed him to take a selfie with her from a distance. “Aap le lo picture (you can take the picture)," she was heard saying. Also Read - [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] We asked Ananya Panday whether Kartik Aaryan looks good with Sara Ali Khan or her and the answer was...

Fan reactions

The video has received mixed responses from social media users. While some claimed the bodyguard to be full of attitude, others reasoned that he was just doing his job. “Such bad behaviour by the guard.. celeb bante ho toh itna natural h koi b pik chahega (you are a celeb, it’s natural for anyone to ask for a picture),” noted one user. However, another opined, “Salute to the security guard. He protected her from an evil guy who is going to touch her back.”

Ananya Panday work front

Ananya Panday is a busy bee when it comes to her work commitments. She has been roped in for Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will also be sharing screen space with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Additionally, she is a part of an OTT series, titled Call Me Bae.