Ananya Panday has yet again grabbed headlines for her style file. Ananya is one of the most talked about star kids in town. Apart from her work life, her personal life, her appearance on the red carpet, at award shows or just about and about in the city often becomes the talk of the town. And that's what has happened even now. Ananya Panday recently attended HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 held in the city. And as usual, Ananya pulled up a daring though no bold appearance for the awards. However, it is the bucket purse that Ananya carried has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Ananya Panday attends India's Most Stylish Awards in style

Ananya Panday is young and doesn't mind experimenting with her looks when it comes to attending awards and public events in the best possible outfits. The young actress walked the carpet wearing a pink blazer dress with matching stockings and heels. It won't be wrong to say that she channelled her inner Barbie in the pink look. The Gehraiyaan actress opted for gold jewellery which included her bracelet, earrings and a ring. She also carried a purse which grabbed all the limelight. Ananya carried the Judith Leiber Couture purse for her appearance at India's Most Stylish Awards.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday at India's Most Stylish Awards here:

Ananya Panday's balti, that is, bucket purse grabs all the attention

Well, netizens or rather the keyboard warriors have something to comment about. And it is the bucket purse of Ananya that has grabbed the attention, making headlines in entertainment news this time. Well, the bucket purse is truly unique and also stylish. However, netizens are poking fun at the same. They have dropped comments on a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram. Check out the comments section here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Dream Girl 2 with . The actress also has an Amazon Prime web series called Call Me Bae, which she is currently filming. Karan Johars Dharmatic Entertainment is producing it. A teaser of the same was dropped a couple of weeks ago which also featured . As per the video, Ananya plays a fashion expert in the series. She has a project in her kitty as well. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in it.