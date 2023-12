Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently hosted a Christmas party at her new house. Christmas is one of the most joyous festivals which bring lots of happiness and positivity with it. Bollywood celebrities are often seen celebrating this festival with utmost happiness. Actors like Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others are known to host grand Christmas bash for their loved ones. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress posted a series of pictures from the celebration on her respective social media handle. One can see that Ananya indeed had a blast while hosting her friends.

Also Read - Ananya Panday shares struggle of celebrity dating life amid relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday's Christmas celebration with her friends

In the below pictures, one can see that the celebration was rich with good food and lots of fun memories. Be it the Christmas tree, the Christmas themed head bands everything was looking dreamy and beautiful. Definitely fans were hoping to see at least a small glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapoor, but they were left majorly disappointed as he was nowhere to be seen in the below pictures. The actress expressed her excitement and gratitude in the caption as she wrote how this is the first Christmas celebration at her new home. Check out below the pictures and videos from Ananya Panday's Christmas celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday)

Watch this video below:

Ananya Panday on her changed priorities

Ananya Panday in one of her recent interviews stated that her priorities have completely changed over the years. Initially she used to seek validation and had this constant dilemma of why some people are hating and criticizing her unnecessarily. However, over the time, Ananya stated that she has learned that no matter how good she tries to be she can never make everyone happy.

Ananya recalled that when Student of the Year 2 released she received a lot of love but was also welcome by hatred and harsh criticism by a section of audience. At that time, she did get bothered by all the trolls as she was unable to understand what wrong she did. The actress said she has always been her family and friends favorite hence the disliking of people initially affected her but over the year she has learnt to ignore all the negative talks and has become a calmer and more confident person.