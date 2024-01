Ananya Panday has no qualms about accepting being a possessive girlfriend and she happily declared it on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 8. And still, if anyone feels that they can mess ok with her beau then watch this old viral video where she gave all good vibes to a girl who married Aditya Roy Kapur on her show for fun. Ananya was seen being the perfect possessive girlfriend in the same show when where Adi had appeared and she was seen taking a jibe at the girl and questioning of getting married to actors she likes. Also Read - Amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday reveals why she is NOT on any dating apps; says 'I would get possessive...'

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Amid dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi says he keeps personal life private because 'Nazar lag jaati hai'

Watch the viral video of Ananya Panday giving cold vibes to a girl who married Aditya Roy Kapur on her show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FlixZon (@flixzonofficial)

Ananya Panday tells the interviewer," You got married recently. Yes. And you live like narrating actors during promotions." And slightly covers her face with a kitty teddy and tells her 'You know who am I talking about". Netizens have mixed reactions to this video of the Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actress. Many are calling her insecure and jealous. And rest are comparing her with Alia Bhatt's character from Gully Boy. Also Read - Alleged lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday head for a New Year vacay; fans feel they will end up getting married

Trending Now

Ananya in her recent interaction had called herself a psycho obsessive girlfriend. " Ananya talks about her character Ahana from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, " She is a psycho obsessive stalker girlfriend, that's me. When I read it, I thought Arjun literally put a camera in my room."

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur ringed New Year 2024 in London?

An image of Ananya and Aditya posing together from London goes viral and it is speculated that the alleged lovers celebrated the New Year together in London.

Ananya is right now winning hearts with her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.