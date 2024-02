Alanna Panday who got married last year has announced her pregnancy and sister Ananya Panday is damn excited already. Ananya Panday cannot keep calm ever since she heard the news of her sister expecting her first child with hubby Ivor McCray. Ananya who is super thrilled to become a maasi shared her excitement on her Instagram page. Ananya shared Alanna Panday's pregnancy announcement video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "My heart may just explode. little baby .. we love you so much already. I'm gonna be a masi & & X @alariapanday @ivor the bestest". Also Read - Ananya Panday wants to steal THESE two things from Deepika Padukone and every girl would relate

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Ananya Panday and rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur had a secret celebration?

Ananya's sister Alanna is 28 years old and she happily flaunted her baby bump the video shows that the lady cannot wait for the arrival of the little one. Alanna Panday is a popular social media influencer and her posts often go viral. Alanna has 1.5 million followers on her Instagram and they are showering love on the celebrity for sharing an adorable pregnancy announcement. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Trending Now

Watch the adorable video of Alanna Panday sharing her pregnancy news as she flaunts her baby bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Alanna flaunts her baby bump in the video, while her hubby Ivor caresses her bump with all the love. The mushy video is grabbing too much attention for all right reasons.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is right now making headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Both the stars have been making public appearances together and it looks like they have no qualms in admitting to being in a relationship. Also, Ananya looked extremely ready for her marriage with the Aashiqui 2 actor when she appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, where she said her surname after marriage to Adi would be PARK.