In an ironic twist, Hollywood's biggest awards night, the Oscars, saw three billboards beings erected protesting the silence over sexual harassment. You see one of the frontrunners in this year's Best Film category is the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The movie has Mildred Hayes playing by Frances McDormand, a grieving mother whose daughter was raped and murdered. She rents out three billboards to post a message to the police, demanding justice for the crime committed on her daughter. In the movie, the billboards read: "Raped while dying." "And still no arrests?" "How come, Chief Willoughby?".

In a similar fashion, three Billboards have sprung in the middle of Hollywood as a protest against the industry allegedly shielding paedophiles. "And the Oscar for biggest pedophile goes to…” reads the first sign. The second one says, “We all knew and still no arrests.” A third billboard reads, “Name names on stage or shut the hell up!”

The billboards have been erected by an artist, who goes by the name Sabo, on Wednesday. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sabo has said that the billboards have been erected to criticize those who allegedly enabled sexual harassment with their silence, and to tell celebrities they should refrain from preaching during their Oscar acceptance speeches, for this one year, at least. This year has been the most controversial year in Hollywood as it saw the rise of #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and the fall of sexual predators like Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, to name a few. ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Did you know about Call Me By Your Name’s Indian connection?

This won't be the first time an activist has used the theme from the movie for a protest, neither this will be the first time Sabo has creatively protested against Hollywood. Sabo is known for fake advertising against Hollywood celebs, including the time he altered a billboard of The Greatest Showman and plastered it with a photo of Senator Al Franken groping radio host Leeann Tweeden. ALSO READ: Oscars 2018: Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman will be presenting awards

Talking about using three billboards for protests, the campaign group Justice4Grenfell hired three vans that carried the signs "71 dead" "and still no arrests?" "How come?", to advocate for victims of Grenfell disaster. Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations had erected three billboards, outside United Nations HQ in New York, reading - '500,000 Dead in Syria', 'And still no action?', and 'How come, Security Council'. Many other protests have been staged using the same tactic. We won't be surprised if in no time three billboards painted in red and asking controversial questions spring up in India.

While looking forward to that may be a long shot, we cannot wait to see how these billboards affect the Oscars.