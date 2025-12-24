Andhra King Taluka to Nidhiyum Bhutavum: South Indian Christmas OTT releases perfect for…

South Indian OTT Releases: Here is a list of South Indian films releasing on OTT on or around Christmas. Read ahead to know more.

South Indian film fans have got an exciting weekend of Christmas to look forward to, thanks to the list of excellent movies that are landing on OTT platforms, making it ideal to enjoy great cinema from the comfort of home. There is an interesting blend of romance drama movies, family movies, thriller movies, and an ample number of epic action movies that can be enjoyed on popular platforms. Some movies have been planned to release between December 24 to December 26, 2025. With so many interesting offerings, Christmas is on course to be a real treat for South Indian films.

Revolver Rita

The Tamil dark comedy thriller Revolver Rita, featuring Keerthy Suresh in the main role, is slated to be available on the streaming platform Netflix from the 26th of December in the year 2025. The flick has been directed by JK Chandru, in which a woman’s life becomes a mess due to an accidental death, which involves a powerful gangster.

TRENDING NOW

Andhra King Taluka

The Telugu action, comedy, and drama series Andhra King Taluka will soon be streaming on Netflix. The series features Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse and is going to be available on the streaming platform on 25th December 2025. The series is helmed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla.

Middle Class

The Tamil family drama Middle Class, starring Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan, is set to be launched on ZEE5 on December 24, 2025. The movie holds a heartwarming storyline based on a middle-class man named Karl Marx and his family and contains a mixture of comedy and emotional moments.

Ithiri Neram

The Malayalam romantic drama, titled `Ithiri Neram’ and directed by Prasanth Vijay, starring Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab, will go live on Sun NXT with OTT Play Premium from 25th December, 2025. The movie revolves around the reunion of ex-lovers when they recall their past life on a single day.

Nidhiyum Bhoothavum

The Malayalam mystery thriller, Nidhiyum Bhoothavum, will also be streaming on Sun NXT from the 25th of December, 2025, onwards. The movie will feature actors Anish G Menon, Ashwath Lal, and Mohammed Rafi, and will have a suspenseful plot. The narrative will also carry some creepy elements.

Rajni Gang

The Tamil horror-comedy Rajni Gang, starring lead actor Rajni Kishan, will be streaming on Prime Video from December 24, 2025. The horror-comedy blends both horror and comedy genres, which makes it a light and fun film to watch during the festive season.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more