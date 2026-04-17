Andrea Hewitt RETURNS to spotlight after denying rumours about Vinod Kambli’s health

Andrea Hewitt's name is back in the headlines, and it all started with swirling rumors about former cricketer Vinod Kambli's health. Read further to know what she said.

Over the past week, social media exploded with gossip, everything from claims that Kambli had suffered a stroke to reports about serious health scares. Andrea quickly stepped up, shut those stories down, and told worried fans that Kambli is actually doing alright.

Andrea’s Own Story

Long before anyone knew her as Kambli’s wife, Andrea worked as a model. She even starred in ads for brands like Tanishq. According to stories, Kambli spotted her on a billboard after his divorce from Noella Lewis, got curious, and tried to find out more. A few quiet years later, they got married in 2006. They’ve mostly avoided the limelight since then.

Also Read Is Jubiyal Nautiyal getting MARRIED? All you need to know

Why’s Everyone Talking About Andrea Right Now?

Andrea’s taken the lead in putting health rumors to rest. She called out the wild stories online, talks of brain clots, memory problems, and strokes, as blown way out of proportion. “God’s mercy, Vinod is fine. I do not know who is passing on false information,” she said. It was just what fans needed to hear.

Kambli’s Health Has Surfaced Before

It’s not the first time people have worried about Kambli. He’s faced a fair share of health troubles and personal drama, so fresh rumors always seem to find an audience. In the past, stories floated around about his fitness and medical updates, but right now, there’s nothing official pointing to anything life-threatening.

Doctors are always quick to point out that things like high blood pressure, stress, or diabetes can raise stroke risk but at the moment, none of that applies to Kambli, at least according to Andrea.

A Complicated Relationship

Andrea and Kambli haven’t had an easy road together. Years ago, Andrea actually filed a domestic abuse complaint against him after a heated argument when she said he threw a frying pan at her. She withdrew the complaint later, but she’s been open about how tough things have gotten. At one point, she seriously thought about divorce, but ended up choosing to stand by Kambli instead.

Andrea’s Support

For all their public ups and downs, Andrea’s stuck with him during some of his worst times. She’s been there through his health scares and isn’t shy about showing up for him at public events. People close to them say Andrea is probably Kambli’s biggest supporter.

The two have children and, despite everything, have worked to give them a stable family life.

The Real Problem With Celebrity Health Rumors

The wave of stories about Kambli is just one more example of how quickly misinformation travels online, especially when it’s about celebrities.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more