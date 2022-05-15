Andrew Symonds passed away in a tragic car accident, late Saturday night, 14th May. He was 46 years old. Every Indian cricket fan would definitely remember how they hated Andrew Symonds on the field whenever Australia played India because of how great he was. Every cricket fan would also remember growing to love his game because of how great he was – by far one of the most dangerous batsmen and exceptional fielders ODI and T20 cricket has ever seen, with more than a handy part-time medium pacer or off spinner as well, not to forget his decent record in test cricket as well. He was also a 2-time World Cup winner. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari messing with Palak Tiwari as she tries to 'focus her energies' is every mother-daughter duo [Watch HILARIOUS video]

Andrew Symonds' dies soon after Shane Warne's death

This is definitely a tough time for Australian Cricket as only recently Shane Warne died of a heart attack merely at the age of 52, and now Symonds has bid adieu to the world just at 46. Along with Australia, every cricket lover around the world, too, is mourning his demise. Bollywood also wasn't far behind with more than a few celebs posting heartfelt condolences on social media for the legendary cricketer. wrote: “In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family.” Check out his tweet below: Also Read - BTS: Did Rashami Desai just go Namjooning? These pics of the actress from 7 Magic Mountains, Las Vegas will remind you of RM's trip [VIEW PICS]

In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xd4XlDlq8m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 15, 2022

Bollywood mourns Andrew Symonds' death

Also taking to Twitter, nd wrote: “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds,” and “Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend!” On the other hand, simply tweeted: “Tragic. Too soon..” RIP View their tweets here... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 CONFIRMED LIST: Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and more make a starry line-up for Rohit Shetty's show

This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPAndrewSymonds ? pic.twitter.com/gu7gDe3PYL — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 15, 2022

Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds had also acted in alongside besides participating in Bigg Boss 5. RIP, Andrew Symonds.