There is a lot of talk around Hera Pheri 3. It has been in the news ever since Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is going to be in the new film. Fans of the OG Akshay Kumar staged a huge protest on social media about the same. The latest is that Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar have decided to have a long chat. They want to sort out whatever differences so that the superstar can be a part of the film. But it looks like there are other issues besides the script and huge fee demanded by the actors, as stated in some reports. There are also many reports that Anees Bazmee will be directing the movie. Also Read - After Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan heaps praises on Kantara, wants to do a film like Rishabh Shetty starrer

He told Bollywood Hungama that he is aware of the news reports that he will be directing Hera Pheri 3. Anees Bazmee and Firoz Nadiadwala have had a long association so far. He told the portal that what is critical for him is the script. He mostly writes all the movies he directs. He said if he believes in a script, he will come on board. He told Bollywood Hungama, " This is why I am saying I will take a final call on Hera Pheri 3 only after the script is ready." It seems Firoz Nadiadwala has an idea in his mind and his team of writers are now building the script of Hera Pheri 3. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3: Anees Bazmee is clueless if Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan will be the part of the film; here’s why

Now, it seems Firoz Nadiadwala did not pay Anees Bazmee his full fee for Welcome Back. The filmmaker confirmed the news. He said that quite a bit of the fee is still pending. But that is not a major issue with him. Anees Bazmee said that he would be cautious before signing Hera Pheri 3. He said he did ask the filmmaker to clear his dues first. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar to return to Hera Pheri 3, Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and more