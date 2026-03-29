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Aneet Padda faces backlash for following Hasan Piker after his ‘terrorist state’ remark on India

Aneet Padda has been making headlines recently. The actress is facing controversy after she was found following political commentator Hasan Piker, who allegedly called India a 'terrorist state' after Operation Sindoor.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 29, 2026 10:03 AM IST

Aneet Padda faces backlash for following Hasan Piker after his ‘terrorist state’ remark on India
Aneet Padda

Bollywood actress Aneet Padda has been quite active on social media lately. The controversy started when some users noticed that she was following political commentator Hasan Piker. Hasan Pikar is alleged to have called India a ‘terrorist state’ during Operation Sindoor. As soon as the matter came to light, people on social media started criticising Aneet. However, after the controversy escalated, Aneet unfollowed Hasan, but by then the issue had become quite viral, and people were constantly reacting to it.

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Reet Padda’s controversial statement

Meanwhile, Aneet's sister Reet Padda was also in the news for her controversial statements. Reet had openly expressed her opinion on some films like Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files. She described these films as ‘pro-government stories’ and said such films show a one-sided view. Her statements sparked a debate on social media, where some people came out in her support, while many criticized her strongly.

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What did Reet Padda say about Priyanka Chopra?

Apart from this, Reet Padda also gave her opinion on international issues. She asked actress Priyanka Chopra why she did not speak openly on the issue of Palestine. There was a lot of reaction on social media about Reet's statements. Many users called it a bold opinion, while others called it controversial and inflammatory. Aneet Padda's name was also constantly added to this controversy, even though he himself did not make any statement about it.

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Is Reet Padda dating a Pakistani man?

Meanwhile, a social media user, Alok Mishra, shared a video in which he claimed that he was revealing some facts related to Aneet and Reet. Many personal allegations were also made in this video. He said that Reet is dating a Pakistani man, Faazil Ahmed, and that's why she allegedly shares certain types of posts. His father, Navdeep Padda, was also accused of sharing controversial posts on social media. However, there has been no official confirmation of all these things, and these are just claims made on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alok Mishra (@all_okhai)

Currently, both Aneet Padda and Reet Padda have maintained silence on this whole controversy. Reet has made her Instagram account private, due to which people are speculating more.

All about Aneet Padda’s work

On the work front, Aneet will soon be seen in the film Shakti Shalini, produced by Maddock Films and scheduled for release on Christmas this year. This will be her second film, as she started her career with Saiyaara. In such a situation, while his career is progressing, this controversy is also a subject of discussion.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
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