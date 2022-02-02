starrer Anek was slated to release in 2021. But, it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. Later, the makers decided to release it on 31st March 2022. However, the film has been postponed once again and the new release date has been announced. Now, the starrer will release on 13th May 2022. Well, it won’t be getting a solo release; the movie will clash with Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu which will also hit the big screens on 13th May 2022. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma shares hilarious reel on Allu Arjun's Srivalli; Neil Bhatt's reaction will make you ROFL

Ayushmann took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new release date. He tweeted, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! #Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022 @anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar @BenarasM #KrishanKumar #ShivChanana #SagarShirgaonkar #DhrubDubey @TSeries #AnubhavSinha."

This will be Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann's second film together. Before Anek, the director-actor duo had teamed up for Article 15 which had received positive reviews and did a decent business at the box office.

Last year, in December, Ayushmann starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had hit the big screens, but though it received positive reviews, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Sidharth in 2021 left a strong mark on OTT with the super success of Shershaah. The film has got Sidharth back in the limelight, and his fans are excited to watch him on the big screen.

Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film will mark her Bollywood debut. The actress’ last movie Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster at the box office and the film’s Hindi dubbed version also did a fantastic business at the ticket window. It will be interesting to see which film will win this box office race, Anek or Mission Majnu.