Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make a perfect couple pair. They often give couples vibes by sharing their pictures on social media. The duo got married in a private ceremony in May 2018 which took all their fans by surprise. It was a hush-hush wedding as they got married in difficult conditions. It looks all sweet and shiny but things weren’t easy for the couple when they married. In a recent interview, Angad Bedi revealed the difficulties he faced at that time. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Vicky Kaushal attends the party, fans photoshop Katrina Kaif to fill the void

The duo has broken stereotypes and together holds a big fan following. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, revealed how he took that plunge to marry when he had nothing. The actor revealed that he had no money but only Rs 3 lakhs when they got married. He said people believe one has to be stelled should have a good bank balance before getting married. But Angad had nothing of his own and this was his big question. He doubted his stability and identity but Neha’s parents believed his potential. He gave credit to Neha and her parents for having faith in him when he was nothing. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2023: Yami Gautam reveals what the day of love means to her; shares what she finds utterly OTT about V-day [Exclusive Interview]

He continued, talking about his strong background, while his father is a sports legend but on his own, he was nothing and had only Rs 3 Lakhs. Angad is grateful and proud that he is born to a sporting icon but questioned what he is on his own - financially, emotionally, mentally? He then realized if he has Neha by sie money will grow exponentially. He credits her parents to accept him for what he was then. Despite the situation, he was sure if Neha says yes, everything would fall into place and it happened. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are now parents to two kids, a baby girl Mehr and a boy Guriq. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan REACTS to 'Underserving Winner' tag; says, 'Mujhe farak nahi padta mama'