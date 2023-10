Angad Bedi is bereaved. His father, former Indian cricket team captain and leg spinner passed, Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away. He was 77. Bishan Singh Bedi reportedly suffered from age-related illnesses and was unwell for a while. He also reportedly had surgeries for the same. Several celebrities and political people such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Narendra Modi and more have offered condolences to the family. Also Read - Daler Mehndi protests International Basketball Federation's turban ban

Celebrities condole the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi

Shah Rukh Khan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote that growing up everyone's lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and the sheer grace of people who they see and experience around them. For Shah Rukh Bishan Singh Bedi was one of them. He thanked the departed for teaching everyone so much about sports and life.

Suniel Shetty also offered condolences by penning down a heartfelt note for the 'spin legend'. He described the departed as the man who won hearts not just for his cricketing prowess on the field but also for his honesty and integrity. Shetty calls Bedi the true maestro of the game and hails him as an inspiration for many. "Rest in peace, Bedi sir," he writes.

Taking to his X handle, Leo actor Sanjay Dutt writes that the world of cricket has lost a legend. He adds that his memories and moments will, however, live on. "My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss," Dutt put on X. Apart from them, Hansal Mehta, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and many more paid their virtual respects to the deceased and their family.

Check out the posts for Bishan Singh Bedi here:

Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2023

Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2023

Legendary spinner and someone who wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, #BishanSinghBedi ji’s passing away is a big loss . Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/THJZKILRXY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2023

Sad to hear about the demise of one of India’s greats and an inspiration for spinners around the world #BishanSinghBedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. Om

Shanti ?? pic.twitter.com/xrvIWNj2Ke — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2023

Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss. ? — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many.

May his legacy… pic.twitter.com/p0OQ3zj8dj — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 23, 2023

Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2023

Entertainment News portals report that Bedi breathed his last this morning. He had undergone a knee operation recently. He had been having some infection which kept spreading. Sadly, he could not recover from that. Bishan Singh Bedi is survived by wife Anju, Son Angad, daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia and grandkids, Mehr and Guriq.