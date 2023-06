Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is usually calm and composed, was seen reacting angrily at the paparazzi as he was pushed at the theatres while he visited with his sister Sara Ali Khan to watch her latest release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is receiving rave reviews and responses from fans and critics. In this video, you can see Ibrahim being mobbed by the paparazzi. They chase him to get his review of her film, and he angrily tells them that your heroine is there; go take her solo, and don't click me from so close as the cameras were so intense on his face. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari ups her oomph quotient to the next level; fans say, 'Palak Tiwari fail hai'

Watch the video of Ibrahim Ali Khan angrily reacting at the shutterbugs as he gets pushed by them at the theatre as he reaches to watch Zara Hatke Zara along with his sister Sara Ali Khan.

Ibrahim then goes and finds his car, and you can see Sara yelling and calling Ibrahim's name and asking him to sit in the car. Ibrahim rushes in and sits in the car while Sara smiles and the paparazzi leave. Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is one of the most popular star kids, and reportedly the star boy has even participated in the shooting of his film. Sara herself confirmed this news and shared her excitement about it. Ibrahim faces trolling for his attitude by the netizens, " Nawabzada is not at all interested in all thz". One user said, "Attitude to aise dikha rha hai jaise khud saif ali khan ho". Another user commented, "Ye hai bollywood ki reality jab iski movie aaygi paparazi will follow him".

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assistant director with for his directorial debut, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and he aims to be an actor and has even taken one step towards it. Apart from his professional life, the star boy has made headlines for his alleged affair with Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.