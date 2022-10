By now, everyone knows that doesn't like to get clicked randomly. She has time and again scolded her fans and the paparazzi for clicking her pictures without her permission. Recently, Jaya and her son visited the famous Kali Bari temple in Bhopal. They got mobbed by their fans who started clicking selfies with them, which irked Jaya to a great extent. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears as Abhishek Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan give him surprise on the show [Watch Videos]

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Jaya and Abhishek can be seen making their way through a sea of crowd at the Bhopal temple. Both Jaya and Abhishek can be seen with their mask on. While Abhishek obliged fans with selfies, Jaya was not in a mood to tolerate such behaviour. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon spark chemistry at Adipurush teaser launch; Ranbir Kapoor preps for daddy duties and more

Jaya lashed out at fans who continued to click selfies even after she told them not to. She lost her cool and yelled, "Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga?" Also Read - Jaya Bachchan makes a shocking revelation about Amitabh Bachchan; reveals he doesn't like her friends visiting their home

Advertisement

As Jaya walked a few steps ahead, Abhishek continued to click selfies with his fans as they moved ahead. But Jaya didn't like this even a bit. She again shouted at fans, "Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? Kya kar rahe hain aap log? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko?"

Watch Jaya Bachchan scolds fans at Bhopal temple here:

There have been several incidents in the past where Jaya Bachchan brutally thwarted her fans and the shutterbugs for clicking her pictures. Recently, demanded Jaya to remove her mask to click pictures when the latter visited a puja pandal in Juhu.