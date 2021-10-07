's arrest by the NCB in their first-ever raid on a luxury ship has rocked the Bollywood industry to the core. 's elder son has been in the NCB custody ever since he was detained on October 2. While worried parents SRK and have been trying their level best to take their son out of the mess, a viral picture of Aryan laughing uncontrollably while being escorted in a police car has angered the netizens like never before. Also Read - Aryan Khan looks pensive as NCB takes him Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to court; will he come home today? – view pics

People have been venting out their disappoint on Twitter blaming the system which they were of the opinion that it bows down to the rich and powerful. Many users even expressed their worries about the attitude that Aryan had put on a display. However, there were several SRK fans who stood by him and extended their support to Aryan in this high-profile case. Also Read - Aryan Khan's arrest leaves nation divided: Netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail and #ReleaseAryanKhan on Twitter

Take a look.

#AryanKhan is laughing!! The laugh says, "He can buy the ship but he will just laugh on lifeless people for now". pic.twitter.com/i7qyDtOYBI — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 4, 2021

People hate the truth, but luckily..

the Truth doesn't care RT only if ur standing by the Truth #WeStandWithAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/SubTwGRSyq — K. Rishi (@Re__she) October 5, 2021

DG @narcoticsbureau , In the photo below of @iamsrk ‘s son Aryan Khan is laughing & looks like joking with @narcoticsbureau Officers. Is he taking @narcoticsbureau for granted ?? This attitude after being arrested for a crime is worrisome ! @Dev_Fadnavis @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bX3nBkjtSC — Niraj (@NirajGunde) October 4, 2021

#WeStandWithAryanKhan

The confidence in his smile that he didn't done anything wrong... pic.twitter.com/FcmlOwEl6K — Shah Rukh Khan (@Shahruk53042049) October 5, 2021

When dad has Money Power & Corruption is deep rooted in the system ; You Can Afford to Laugh! pic.twitter.com/ueNsyc6knj — Ṡüḋḧïṛ ???️‍♂️ (@seriousfunnyguy) October 5, 2021

Aryan reportedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths that his father remains so busy that occasionally, he needs an appointment just to meet him. Ironically, SRK had to take the NCB's permission for a brief meet with his son in the agency lock-up, when the 23-year-old cried before his celeb dad, though eventually it has surfaced that no drugs were recovered from him. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan: Times when star kids made their parents immensely proud with their achievements

Worried about her son's dietary health, an anxious Gauri Khan rushed to the NCB office a couple of days ago armed with a few packets of McDonalds burgers in her car, fondly hoping that Aryan would relish them.

Expectedly, the NCB sleuths sternly but politely disallowed her pleas and punctured the venture on "security grounds", just as they have refused to permit the other accused the luxury of home-cooked food in the lockup after they were picked up and brought down-to-earth from the luxury ship.

Nevertheless, the rave-party accused youth are not exactly starving and in the past couple of days, they have been treated to street fare like "puri-bhaji, dal-chawal, sabzi-parathas" from roadside stalls, plus plates of biryani or pulao from a nearby restaurant, which is reputedly a hot favourite with even the NCB sleuths.