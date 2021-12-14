Jai Anmol Ambani, elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and former actress , recently got engaged to his girlfriend Krisha Shah on December 12. The two exchanged rings in the presence of family members and his friend and actor showered his blessings on the new couple. Also Read - Tara Sutaria's mom Tina and sister Pia shower love on birthday boy Aadar Jain giving us family vibes

On the occassion of Anmol's birthday, Armaan took to Instagram to share a picture of Anmol and Krisha from their engagement to congratulate the duo. In the picture, Anmol and Krisha were seen flaunting their engagement rings while gazing into each other's eyes. Both Anmol and Krisha were dressed in simple and casual attires.

"Congratulations @KYZAAA12 and Krisha! Love you both!" Armaan wrote on Instagram.

Antara Motiwala, wife of 's cousin Mohit Marwah, also shared a happy picture of the couple from their engagement ceremony. The two were seen smiling from ear to ear on their big day.

Anmol recently celebrated his 30th birthday. His mother Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her son while showering him with a blessing. "You brought new purpose into our lives and showed us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every single day and we love beyond measure! May the year ahead be the best one yet, with joys both personal and professional. Happy milestone birthday son, so so proud of you. #30" She wrote.

Shweta Bachchan, , Archana Puran Singh and others also commented on Tina's post to wish Anmol on his birthday.

Tina and Anil Ambani tied the knot in February 1991. They have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25).