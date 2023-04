Anil Kapoor just dropped his video of himself running on a treadmill while wearing a mask in a room, which has left his fans worried. Anil Kapoor is the fittest actor in Bollywood at his age, and often he is labelled as the evergreen actor. Anil Kapoor often leaves his fans inspired with his fitness videos, but this latest workout video of the Night Manager actor is more concerning for the fans as well as netizens. But let us tell you that Anil is gearing up for his next film, Fighter, which is high on action and the first real action drama film starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Watch the video of Anil Kapoor running on treadmill wearing a mask that leaves fans worried.

Anil Kapoor shares the video and captions it Fighter Mode On. A user commented, "Jab oxygen ki jarurat pad rahi hai to bhag kyon rhe ho". Another user commented, "Anil ji treadmill with oxygen mask please benefit v bta doh iske joh hum bhi fightet bn jayein". One more user commented, " ko harane ki tayari chal Raha h kay". Anil Kapoor is no less than an inspiration in this video for all the young adults right now, so all you fans have nothing to worry about; the actor is prepping for his next marvellous role, and he absolutely cannot wait for your response on the same. Anil Kapoor has provided fans with yet another reason to watch Fighter. Right?