has finally made the much-awaited announcement of her life that she is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple chose to share the news with their fans by posting some breathtaking pictures from her maternity shoot. They also revealed that their first baby will arrive in fall this year. While Bollywood celebrities like , and other have poured in best wishes, her doting dad also shared his excitement of preparing for the most exciting role of his life, Grandfather. Also Read - Did Sonam Kapoor lie to media about her pregnancy? Here's the truth

Sharing Sonam and Anand's maternity pictures, Anil wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!" Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor also shared her excitement of being called Nani and wrote, "Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best ❤️ Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI !!! Also Read - Sonam Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal and more: List of divas who are set to embrace motherhood in 2022 [VIEW PICS]

In the picture, Sonam was seen cradling her baby bump in a black monokini while lying on the couch with her husband. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," Sonam shared. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump as she and Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy; enthused Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts

Her sister Rhea also took to Instagram and introduced herself as Masi. She also thanked a few people who helped the family to keep Sonam's pregnancy a secret and let them live their private moments. , Anshula Kapoor and others too showered the couple with heartfelt comments.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. She was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She starred alongside . The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and 's AK vs AK.