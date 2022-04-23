Last month, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The actress had posted on Instagram, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.” had also shared, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!” Also Read - Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith divorce: As King Richard star's USD 350 million fortune is at stake; let us take a look at some of Hollywood's most EXPENSIVE divorces

Now, while talking to Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor opened up about Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy and said that she is will be a 'perfect mother'. The actor said, "Sonam is a perfectionist in whatever she does. And I'm sure she would be a perfect mother, too. The way she has been — I've been to her London house, Delhi house and now her Mumbai house is also getting ready and it's absolutely beautiful and fabulous — she has taken the aesthetics from her mother and her grandmother, and of course her maasi (Kaveeta Bhambhani Singh). So, all the women in the house had that (good taste). And they all have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers, and I'm sure Sonam will also be just like that."

The veteran actor also revealed that the actress is looking forward to getting back to work soon. Anil said, "People just love her. She has not had a release for quite some time, but people still remember her. The kind of work she has done, the body work she has (to her credit), and she's done some special films, I'm sure she's going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She's looking forward to getting back to work very soon."

Sonam has already shot for the film Blind. But, the release date of the movie is not yet announced. There were reports that the film might get an OTT release, but there’s no official announcement about it.